Apply now for share of Northumberland Cultural Fund

A new fund to support new events in Northumberland is now live for applications.

The Northumberland Cultural Fund, which will help organisers in the delivery of their events this summer, opened for applications today (Wednesday, May 1) with the deadline set for Monday, May 13, at 5pm.

The fund follows last year's Great Northumberland summer programme and will allow organisations and individuals to develop their new event to create a packed summer of events for 2019.

As a legacy of that programme, any event receiving funding will then become part of Great Northumberland 2019.

Events organisers will be able to bid for a share of the £100,000 fund and it is anticipated that it will be used for small projects, aimed at supporting the programme of countywide activities and is not intended to fund large-scale events.

Applications can be made for events in any creative genre, by a constituted group, charity or not-for-profit organisation, but it cannot be used to fund 100 per cent of the event.

Nigel Walsh, the council's head of cultural services, said: "We value the enormous contribution that arts and community groups make to the vibrancy of our summer offer to local people and visitors across Northumberland.

"We hope this exciting and new fund will help local people deliver their events and be part of a countywide programme through Great Northumberland 2019."

Applications forms and guidance on submissions are available at https://www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk/fund