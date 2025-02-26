A 22-year-old woman has been selected by the local Labour membership to stand in the Northumberland County Council elections for Amble West and Warkworth.

Amy Spriggs from Amble is a community worker at Hadston House Youth and Community Projects.

Starting as an apprentice, Amy now supports the delivery of meals and wheels services covering Amble, Warkworth, and surrounding areas. She is also responsible for coordinating additional activities at the centre, which are well-regarded by those who attend and need these services.

Amy also supports local young people as a youth worker by delivering a variety of services and school holiday programmes.

Following her selection, Amy said: “I feel I’m well placed to further support the communities I already work with. I think someone like me, with a diverse range of expertise, could bring a different perspective to being a councillor locally.

“I hope to engage people and show them that I could be a good representative.

“I have already held several ‘meet the candidate’ events that were well attended, people mentioned it was refreshing to have someone willing to engage with them. That’s what they’ll get from me as the local councillor, if I’m successful.”

Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “Amy is a truly lovely person, she already knows the rest of the team and could be a fantastic local councillor. With her youthful energy and passion for the community, I am sure she would be very successful.

“I think local people should give her a chance in these elections, we are all desperate for change at County Hall.”