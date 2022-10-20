An application seeking the green light for works at the Robinson’s store on Bondgate Within has now been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

It seeks permission for a timber structure and landscaping works so the space can be used for selected public events.

A planning report lodged on behalf of owner Julie Robinson explains: “We are of the opinion that the original external waste ground to the rear of the property had little use in its historic form.

"The proposals considered by the applicant are to improve the external landscaping to enable a new single storey timber structure to be located to the rear of the site so that selective public events can be held.

"This would help support the continued growth of this small independent retailer which employs local staff and contributes to the local wider economy.

"The proposed location of the new timber structure on the site is not visible from the rear access road.

"The proposals also include the regularisation of the positioning of a shipping container on the rear hardstanding area. The existing shipping container allows storage of stock which is integral to the successful running of the applicant’s department store.”