Boots is to close one of its two pharmacies in Alnwick, merging them into one larger branch.

The high street chain applied to shut its pharmacy at 10 Paikes Street and move services to its larger store on Bondgate Within, about 20 yards away.

The proposal is to shut the smaller premises on October 5 this year as part of a planned reduction in branch numbers by Boots’ head office.

A report to Northumberland County Council’s health and wellbeing board on Thursday June 13 explained that ‘the current direction of travel of NHS England is to encourage consolidation of closely located community pharmacies, to reduce the number of surplus pharmacies in England, provided the consolidation does not produce a gap in pharmaceutical services’.

Boots’ larger Bondgate shop already provides more services and has longer opening hours, including Sundays and bank holidays.

It also has an upper floor which it plans to convert to provide “non-patient-facing services” and medication aids.

Nursing home work would be transferred to another branch, but the proposal indicates that all other services currently offered across both branches would be provided at Bondgate following the merger.

Staff currently employed at the Paikes Street branch have been offered alternative positions, mainly at Bondgate.

The report recommended not opposing the closure, as Alnwick would still have two pharmacies, the other being at the GP surgery, as well as Superdrug, which sells an extensive range of over-the-counter medicines.

‘In the current financial climate within community pharmacy, it is unlikely that a town the size of Alnwick can support three pharmacies,’ it added.

Board members had no objection to the proposed consolidation.