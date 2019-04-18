Alnwick hosts mayoral election hustings

North Northumberland residents can hear from candidates bidding to be the first North of Tyne mayor next week.

Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth are hosting an Environmental Question Time in the town for the mayoral elections on May 2.

The panel will be made up of four of the five candidates standing – John Appleby (Liberal Democrats), Jamie Driscoll (Labour), Charlie Hoult (Conservative) and John McCabe (Independent). The Ukip candidate Hugh Jackson was invited but is unable to attend.

Members of the public are invited to the event at 7pm on Tuesday, April 23, at St James’ Church Centre, Pottergate, where they can submit questions for the panel.

Questions on an environmental theme will be the main focus, but all issues are open for discussion. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed, and refreshments will be available.

A spokesman for the group said: “Decisions made by the mayor and the combined authority of Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside will impact on the biggest issue of our time – not Brexit but climate change.

“How we run our local services, transport policies, the state of our town and village centres, employment – all have an impact on the longer-term sustainability of our way of life.

“Do our potential representatives understand the wider implications of their decisions? Please come along and judge for yourself.”