Alnwick head teacher calls for investigation as number of children with additional needs continues to rise

Education bosses in Northumberland have called for an investigation into the rising number of children with education and healthcare plans in the county.

Data from Northumberland County Council showed that the number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) rose from 1,679 in 2017 to 3,369 in 2023 – an increase of 100.6% in just six years.

That figure is expected to hit 4,200 by the end of this financial year – a 24.6% increase in a single year and a 150.1% increase since 2017.

The rising number of children with additional needs has put considerable pressure on the council’s budget. An overspend of more than £6 million is expected by the end of the financial year.

James Wilson, co-head at DCHS.

Speaking at the most recent meeting of the council’s schools forum James Wilson, the co-head teacher of the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, said: “I wonder if there is a deep dive needed into why we have so many EHCPs in Northumberland? We all have anecdotal reasons – we talk about smaller settings and we talk about transport.

“We need to be more fact driven and say why is it in Northumberland we have so many? It’s right and it is fair we have got them, we need EHCPs to support our learners – but alongside our anecdotal evidence, we need almost a case study as to why Northumberland has so many.”

The forum’s chairman, CEO of the Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust Alan Hardie, agreed: “I think that is a really good point. All of our effort is going on dealing with the symptoms rather the underlying causes. We have a gut feeling about the impact of austerity, but it would be good to have some further information.”

Figures provided by the council showed children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as the primary need on their EHCP accounted for the largest proportion of plans, with 1,109. Children with speech, language and communication needs was the second highest with 880, while children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) difficulties were the third highest at 836.

Director of education David Street insisted: “The provision for SEND in Northumberland is a success story. There are more learners with higher levels of need having their needs met on a daily basis right now.”