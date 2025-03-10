A long-serving councillor has been selected to stand for re-election.

Northumberland Conservatives have chosen Gordon Castle to contest the new Alnwick Castle ward.

Following local government review, Alnwick is being split in two for the Northumberland County Council elections in May.

Castle ward comprises much of the south and east of the town and extending north to Denwick.

Gordon said: “I ask that constituents consider my record in the town where I was born and raised, returning after 25 years RAF service to manage Barter Books until retiring to give the council and town everything I have.

"Nothing outside my family is more important to me than Alnwick and its surrounding settlements and I consider it an honour to have been entrusted with representing all its residents since 2005.

"This is a local election about local issues, so you should ask yourself who you think would be the best person to look after the interests of Alnwick."