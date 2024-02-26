Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan (ADNP) came into being in July 2017 and has been of great value in planning development in the town over recent years.

Following changes in national planning policy and the introduction of the Northumberland Local Plan, the ADNP is now being reviewed to ensure it remains up-to-date and of value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick Town Council Clerk and Chief Officer Peter Hately said: “The review will ensure the plan stays relevant and will give pertinent guidance about Alnwick and Denwick’s future development.

A Neighbourhood Plan drop-in event is being held in Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

“We are grateful to the residents that attended our public consultation last year and now we are at the next stage with lots of options to consider, and we need further input from local residents.”

The ADNP drop-in is at the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, March 23 from 9.30am until 2pm.

Peter Biggers, a planning consultant assisting the town council with the review said: “Volunteers from the plan’s steering group, which is composed of members of Denwick Parish Council, Alnwick Town Council and members of Alnwick Forum, will be there to answer questions about the ideas for the review as well as recording the views of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All towns and their surroundings grow and change, and the plan is key to how that happens. We need residents to take part so please come along, look at the plan and tell us what you think.”