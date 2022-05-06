All the results from North Tyneside Council's local elections 2022

The late arrival of almost 3,000 postal votes at 9pm on polling day meant the council’s best estimates for the completion of the count were pushed back by around two hours.
It meant that by the time many neighbouring authorities were wrapping up for the night, the first seat in North Tyneside was still to be declared.
The biggest story of the night saw North Tyneside Conservatives leader Coun Sean Brockbank lose his ward of Monkseaton South to Labour candidate Martin Murphy.
Labour also claimed the Howdon ward from Independent councillor Maureen Madden, who did not run for re-election.
However, the party’s cabinet member for housing, Steve Cox, lost his seat to Conservative candidate Olly Scargill.
North Tyneside went to the polls on Thursday, May 5, 2022 and below are the results by ward as they were announced.
Battle Hill:
Helen MacKenzie Bell (Green) 212
Jane Mceachen (UKIP) 113
Jean Murray (Conservative) 528
Steven Alan Phillips (Labour) 1716
Labour hold
Benton:
David Arthur (Independent) 594
Jay Beyer (Liberal Democrat) 244
Wayne Kavanagh (Conservative) 534
Josephine Mudzingwa (Labour) 1577
Allie Wilson Craw (Green) 194
Labour hold
Camperdown:
Lisa Ferasin (Labour) 1427
David Wallace Lilly (Conservative) 508
John Graham Morley (Green) 152
Labour hold
Chirton:
Ian William Appleby (Green) 154
Stephen Patrick Bones (Conservative) 446
Graeme Cansdale (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 230
Rebecca O’Keefe (Labour) 1093
Jack James Thomson (UKIP) 89
Labour hold
Collingwood:
Steve Cox (Labour) 1273
Penny Remfrey (Green) 213
Olly Scargill (Conservative) 1604
Conservative gain from Labour
Cullercoats:
John Hoare (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 37
Pamela Ann Hood (UKIP) 60
Sophie Joanna McGlin (Green) 310
Steven Paul Robinson (Conservative) 1519
Willie Samuel (Labour and co-operative party) 1801
Labour hold
Howdon:
Laura Marley (Green) 213
Tricia Neira (Labour) 1437
Robert White (Conservative) 403
Labour gain from independent
Killingworth:
Deb Altman (Green) 197
Val Jamieson (Labour) 1698
John Ord (Conservative) 822
Nathan Kieran Mather Shone (Liberal Democrat) 166
Labour hold
Longbenton:
Victoria Mary Bones (Conservative) 428
Steve Manchee (Green) 313
Joan Isabel Walker (Labour) 1645
Labour hold
Monkseaton North:
Joe Kirwin (Labour) 2336
David Nisbet (Lib Dem) 146
George Partis (Conservative) 784
Claire Emma Wedderman (Green) 181
Labour hold
Monkseaton South:
Sean Michael Brockbank (Conservative) 1412
Martin James Murphy (Labour) 1798
Neil Oliver Percival (Green) 345
Labour gain from Conservative
Northumberland:
Alice Felicity Baines (Green) 251
Linda Isobel Bell (Labour) 1368
Haylee Elizabeth Josendale (Conservative) 500
Labour hold
Preston:
Frank Steven Austin (Independent) 92
Cath Davis (Labour and co-operative party) 1526
Neil David Graham (Conservative) 1268
Jackson William Hugh (UKIP) 49
Rob Wylie (Green) 155
Labour hold
Riverside:
William George Jarrett (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) 116
Maureen Jeffrey (Conservative) 472
Nick Martin (Green) 254
Charles Bruce Pickard (Labour) 1274
Labour hold
St Mary’s:
Janet Elizabeth Appleby (Liberal Democrat) 170
Allison Austin (Independent) 292
Pamela McIntyre (Conservative) 1811
Grant Michael Morris (Labour) 1195
Kate Percival (Green) 164
Conservative hold
Tynemouth:
Sarah Louise Day (Labour) 2045
Henry Marshall (UKIP) 69
Ian McAlpine (Conservative) 1576
Simon Richard Smithson (Green) 410
Labour hold
Valley:
Brian Burdis (Labour) 1823
Gordon Fletcher (Reform UK) 110
Roger Werner Maier (Green) 304
Julian Pratt (Conservative) 591
Labour hold
Wallsend:
Julia Hayward (Green) 178
Ian Jones (Conservative) 358
Louise Dolores Marshall (Labour) 1498
Harriet Annabella Stanway (Conservative) 202
Labour hold
Weetslade:
Daniel John Elsom (Liberal Democrat) 1064
Michelle Maria Fox (Labour) 1330
Trish Gargett (Conservative) 635
Labour hold
Whitley Bay:
Gordon Bell (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) 44
Margaret Hall (Labour) 1760
Stewart Thomas Hay (Conservative) 445
Alan Steele (Green) 1236
Labour hold