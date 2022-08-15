Alan Campbell MP: Child poverty report makes grim reading for North East

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Campbell MP Picture by Jane Coltman

Across the country child poverty is up but it’s rising fastest in the North East - so much for levelling up.

To put it in context, in the North East 11 children in every class of 30 now live in poverty.

The cost of living crisis is making things worse but in fact poverty has been increasing over the last decade.

Tacking the problem requires a fresh start in long-term economic thinking but for people in poverty, by no means limited to families with children, it’s a daily challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply putting food on the table becomes harder as prices rise. And for parents the challenge seems even harder when their children are not at school.

I am advised by foodbank volunteers that the hardest time is the second half of the summer holiday when requests for support are expected to increase.

am told that they particularly need foods which require no cooking or at least no more than a kettle or microwave which of course reflects soaring energy bills.

But I am sure any help will be welcomed.

They also need non-food items such as bars of soap, shampoo and toilet rolls.

I am conscious that donations to foodbanks are slowing as the cost of living hits everyone but if you can help then please do so.