The boss of Northumberland County Council’s development company has described plans to turn a former mining site into a nature reserve as a “win-win”.

The proposals for Potland Burn near Ashington came forward after housing plans backed by a multi-million pound council loan failed to come to fruition.

The challenging nature of the site due to former mine workings meant that any scheme would likely have been unprofitable, while there were also issues in terms of planning. Instead, the site will be used for new woodland, grassland, and watercourses.

Developers will be able to invest into the habitat bank by purchasing credits enabling them to meet legal obligations that require building projects to leave a minimum 10% net gain in biodiversity.

Advance CEO Steven Harrison said: “I see it as a real opportunity to enhance the natural environment and provide some economic benefits.

“The site is a restored opencast mine which renders it difficult for development. There had been ambition to establish housing but that didn’t receive a warm welcome from planning, and it was a difficult site.

“We don’t know whether it would have been viable even if it was acceptable in planning terms. This is making the most of a real opportunity, I see it as a real win-win.

“We are taking an asset we paid for and generating revenue and profit. We paid £4.5 million in 2017 and we anticipate recovering that pretty quickly.

“It will be ongoing payments for us over a 30-year period. This is not a short-term investment.”

A report presented to councillors described the land as a “stranded asset” with “no income-generating possibilities”. A business case for the habitat bank predicted that the initial £7.5 million loan from the council could be repaid within five years as the biodiversity net gain (BNG) credits are sold to developers.

Mr Harrison explained: “Any developer or builder who is proposing a new development needs to determine the number of credits that are within the site they’re developing. They then need to be replaced and increased by 10%, either within the site or making the balance up elsewhere.

“We have 345 hectares at Potland Burn which is 693 units of BNG that are available. We intend to sell off biodiversity credits focusing on companies developing in Northumberland.

“For example, there is a large datacentre being built in Northumberland that will require a large number of credits – which could come from this site.”

Asked if the site would remain private or be opened to the public, Mr Harrison said: “We have talked about visitors internally. It will be private, but we will investigate opportunities.

“It’s a really nice corner of Northumberland, but it’s not necessarily something that’s on our radar at this moment in time.”