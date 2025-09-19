Additional £10.9m funding for the Northumberland Line set for the green light

More than £10 million in additional funding needed to complete the Northumberland Line railway looks set to be approved.

The North East Combined Authority’s cabinet has been recommended to approve the cash ahead of a meeting on Tuesday.

The project, which connects south east Northumberland to Tyneside by passenger rail for the first time since the 1960s, is nearing completion with three of the six stations already open.

However, bosses at Northumberland County Council revealed that a funding gap of almost £40 million needed to be plugged.

The council’s cabinet has already approved a £10 million spend while an additional £17 million has been pledged by the Department for Transport.

The county council requested the final £10.9 million from the Combined Authority on the basis that much of the remaining work concerns the Northumberland Park station in North Tyneside.

A report set to be presented to the combined authority’s cabinet states that the money will be used to complete the construction of the new station at Northumberland Park.

The station will provide vital links between the Northumberland Line and the Tyne and Wear Metro, as well as providing the first ever link to the national rail network for North Tyneside residents.

The report adds that approval will progress an “important” project that will “continue the delivery of the Mayor’s transport programme and the creation of a safe, integrated and green transport network as outlined in the Mayor’s Manifesto and Local Transport Plan.

Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth, welcomed the recommendation to approve and said the council had more ambitious plans for the line in the future.

He said: “I’m pleased to see it and very please to see the funding is set to be agreed. It gets the job done but only this part of the job.

“We have one eye on expanding the Northumberland Line further, potentially to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and adding further stations. There is plenty of work still to do in the years to come.”

The station at Blyth Bebside is set to open next month, while Bedlington and Northumberland Park are expected to follow in 2026. The overall budget of the line now stands at more than £336 million, significantly above the original estimated cost of £166 million.