Ashington town centre.

Ashington will benefit from a new cycling and walking corridor to link the town centre with the new Northumberland Line station, as well as existing infrastructure in North Seaton with national and local cycle routes.

The project is part of a £3.4 million investment to boost active travel in the two towns. The council has said the new infrastructure will support economic activity and improve safety and health of people living and working in the area.

However, Labour’s Coun Caroline Ball, who represents Ashington Central on Northumberland County Council, says she would like to see more investment in the town.

She said: “I welcome all investment into Ashington. I would love to see more and I would love to see the existing pavements go up a standard as well.

“I would say it is a start. Obviously I think we need a lot more, but this is the first step in active travel.

“There’s a number of existing pavements and cycleways that need investment, to put it mildly. It does cause accessibility issues across the town.

“It is all well and good putting in new cycle routes but if they connect with something existing that is in need of investment it looks worse by comparison.

“I get it’s new money and it needs to be invested in new things but we need to invest in existing infrastructure. It’s all about getting the balance right.”

The county council’s Conservative cabinet is set to discuss a £30 million regeneration programme for Ashington next week.

A report which will be presented to members states that it will have a “catalytic” impact on the town’s economy and “drive forward the implementation of the Ashington Town Investment Plan”.

The plan, developed by the Ashington Town Board, sets out the strategic direction for the town’s economic growth. Among the funding is £16.4 million in Government cash to support capital projects at Wansbeck Square and Portland Park.