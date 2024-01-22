Over 90% of homes and businesses in the Blyth and Cramlington area now have access to gigabit broadband, data shows.

According to broadband analysis website thinkbroadband.com, 91.6% of properties in the Blyth Valley constituency area have access to download speeds of one gigabit per second.

These speeds are achieved by using fibre optic cables from homes and businesses all the way to the internet exchange, whereas slower connections partially or fully use older and slower copper cables.

80.1% of properties in the North East have access to gigabit broadband.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy has welcomed growing gigabit broadband access in the area. (Photo by Ian Levy)

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “It is brilliant news for both households and businesses in Blyth Valley that gigabit broadband covers 91.6% of the constituency, thanks to the work of the telecoms industry and Conservative government action.

“This work will mean that people can enjoy better internet connectivity, making their lives easier and more productive.

“The Conservative government is delivering for the British people, sticking to their plan, and taking the long-term decisions for a brighter future for all.”

In the Wansbeck constituency area, 72.4% of properties have access to the highest speeds. 63.7% have access in the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency and 29.2% have access in the Hexham constituency.

The government introduced ‘project gigabit’ in 2019, spending £5bn on expanding access. At the time, only one in ten households had access to gigabit download speeds.