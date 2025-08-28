Dualling the A1 in Northumberland is ‘not off the table’, two top Labour politicians have insisted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East mayor Kim McGuinness and North Northumberland MP David Smith told business leaders on Wednesday that they still believe the heavily-debated upgrade of the congested route can be revived.

That is despite the Labour Government deeming the project “unfunded and unaffordable” last year and moving to revoke the development consent order that would have allowed it to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A campaign to dual 13 miles of single carriageway on the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham has been going on for decades, amid long-standing complaints that it can suffer from severe traffic queues and is a blackspot for accidents.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness and North Northumberland MP David Smith speaking to members of the Alnwick Business Forum. Photo: North East Combined Authority.

Speaking at a Q&A session with members of the Alnwick Business Forum, Ms McGuinness said she was “deeply frustrated” by the situation.

While the mayor cannot use her devolved transport funds to pay for the A1 dualling works, because the route is owned by National Highways, she added: “You can’t take dualling off the table. It is an option in the long-term.”

Ms McGuinness told the audience at pharmaceutical company Arcinova’s Alnwick headquarters: “I have sat on that motorway on my way home in the traffic, in the summer when everyone is trying to get to the coast and thought ‘how is that the main road to Scotland?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m with you and we will keep it firmly on the agenda, while demanding urgent changes that improve safety for the road.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) has published a new Draft Road Investment Strategy which sets out priorities for the road network across England from 2026 to 2031, which says that improving safety is “the Government’s and National Highways’ first priority”.

Mr Smith said that he wanted to see the A1 in Northumberland given “tens of millions of pounds” when a detailed investment strategy is published by next March.

He said that short-term fixes are needed to improve safety at problem junctions, including at Felton and Morpeth, but that dualling must remain the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP added: “The road has to change. This is a generational issue, this is decades and decades in the making. Dualling is not off the table.

“I was very careful in the general election not to promise that I would be the MP who would dual the A1 – that is not to say I don’t want it to happen, I do.”

The DfT said earlier this month that it was “exploring solutions” for changes to the A1 that could improve safety and congestion, but had to make “difficult decisions about a number of road projects as they were unfunded or unaffordable”.

A consent order for the dualling works was granted to National Highways in May 2024, with the Conservatives facing criticism at the time for not granting approval for the scheme until the days after the general election was called – having been in Downing Street for 14 years at that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Alexander, Labour’s transport secretary, has since said that the dualling was “poor value of money”, with its estimated cost having spiralled from £290 million in 2014 to more than half a billion pounds.