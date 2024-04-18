Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation’s 2024 Town Hall Rich List revealed that 22 council employees earned over £100,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.

This is one less than the previous financial year, but it is the fourth year running that the council has been top of the North East list for earners over this amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said: “Achieving value for money is one of our key priorities and we have since revised our senior management structure.

The report is published every year. (Photo from archives)

“This resulted in the number of posts receiving over £100,000 reducing by six.”

Two former executives at the council were also named in the report as among the 20 highest remunerated local authority employees.

Former chief executive Daljit Lally was fifth on the list after receiving £448,006. Her loss of office payment totalling £359,000 was the year’s second highest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteenth on the highest remunerated list was former director of transformation Allison Joynson, who received £316,863.

For the report’s purposes, total remuneration can include salary, bonuses, redundancy payments, pension contributions, benefits in kind, and more.

A council spokesperson said: "It is important to remember these are historical figures dating back to 2022/23 and the two employees referred to are no longer with the council.

“The figure for Mrs Lally is not the actual sum paid to her when she left her post. It includes her pay for that year and the cost of her exit package to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mrs Lally’s exit agreement included £209,000 gross, which was paid to Mrs Lally, while legal fees of £50,000 were paid direct to Mrs Lally's solicitor in February 2023 and £100,000 was written off by the council.

“Therefore the total cost of the package to date is £359,000 as outlined in the report to full council on July 22, 2022.

“This relates to a historical staffing matter that was resolved almost two years ago. The council has since drawn a line under the matter."