POLITICS: We need a new direction

The UK is the sixth richest nation on the planet.

Yet we have a housing crisis with more people homeless than ever before; a public health crisis with local hospital services under threat and record levels of obesity, diabetes, asthma and other allergies; greater extremes of inequality than for any time in the last 100 years; the highest levels of personal debt, and insecurity of employment – another financial crisis is charging headlong over the horizon.

We have failed our young people, and the following generations.

How can things have gone so wrong? Political failures by successive governments – Tory, Labour and LibDem. Over decades, I believe they have been ignoring what is most needed.

As we enter 2019, there is another way; more optimistic, less tribal, looking forwards rather than backwards.

It is clear that now more than ever we need a new direction in politics, both locally and nationally, and that direction is Green, ditching the vested interests and concentrating instead on our common interests.

I hope that all your readers have a peaceful, healthy and happy 2019.

Thomas Stewart,

Berwick-upon-Tweed Constituency Green Party