PC Curtis Richie visited Early Years and Year 1 at Wooler First School last Tuesday.

He spent time in each classroom reading Penguinpig to the children and answering questions.

Penguinpig is a story about not believing everything you see on the internet.

This was part of Safer Internet Day 2018, an annual awareness day which aims to promote safer and more responsible use of internet-connected technology, especially among young people.