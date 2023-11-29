Police searching for Stakeford woman and her son who have gone missing in Northumberland
Soma Sirwan, who is 25 years old and lives in Stakeford, was reported missing on Monday, November 27 and has not been seen since.
It is believed she is with her son, who is 14 months old and likely to be in a dark coloured buggy.
Soma is also seven months pregnant and police say they are increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long, dark curly hair.
She is also known to usually wear dark clothing and has a mole on her chin.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Soma or has information on her whereabouts should call Northumbria Police on 101 immediately, quoting reference number 1748306.