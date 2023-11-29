Northumbria Police is appealing for the public to help them locate a missing Northumberland woman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soma Sirwan, who is 25 years old and lives in Stakeford, was reported missing on Monday, November 27 and has not been seen since.

It is believed she is with her son, who is 14 months old and likely to be in a dark coloured buggy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soma is also seven months pregnant and police say they are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Soma Sirwan was reported missing on Monday, November 27. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

She is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long, dark curly hair.

She is also known to usually wear dark clothing and has a mole on her chin.