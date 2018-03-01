Police road update for Northumberland

Northumbria Police has released an update about various closures and difficulties on roads around Northumberland, including the A1 and A697.

A1: Closed to all traffic between Alnwick and Berwick. Police are aware of a number of motorists that may be stuck in this area and are working to get to them as soon as possible. Partner agencies and volunteers are working to reach stranded motorists. An emergency reception centre is open at Alnwick's Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre for anyone that needs assistance. Motorists are urged not to attempt to travel south on the A1 from Berwick.

A1: Between Morpeth and Alnwick . Poor condition with snow drifts being blown from fields onto the carriageway. Ploughs and gritters are working in the area continuously.

A697: Northumberland County Council is working to clear the road, however the latest assessment is that the road is impassable northbound in the area of Fenrother.

A68/A696: Closed to all traffic heading northbound towards Scotland.

A1068: Poor conditions heading North from the Widdrington area.

Police are advising motorists against all non-essential journeys as they work to reopen the road network in terrible conditions. All motorists are advised to prepare for the conditions, taking adequate warm clothing food/drink with them.