Police precept set to rise as PCC calls on MPs for fair funding

The police portion of the council-tax bill for people in the Northumbria force area is to rise by 15p per week for a band A property or 23p for a band D property.

The Police and Crime Panel for Northumbria have unanimously approved the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC’s proposed increase to the police precept.

Following public consultation, which the Force says was overwhelmingly complimentary about the police and supportive of the rise, Dame Vera said: “The Government continues to move the responsibility of paying for policing from central government to local council taxpayers. The Government has set Northumbria’s budget by assuming a £12 increase on band D properties.

“If this increase did not go ahead, it would mean a reduction of over £5million to our budget and this would inevitably effect frontline policing. Local residents have told me that they want to keep officers on the beat, to ensure this happens I have had to follow the recommended budget proposal from government.”

Meanwhile, she has written to MPs across the region to once again emphasise the need for a fair funding settlement from the Government, urging parliamentarians to urge Ministers to better understand the realities of Northumbria’s situation; it has experienced the biggest reduction to funding of all forces in the UK – £136million cut from budgets since 2010.