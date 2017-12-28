Police plea to find missing Warkworth man, 34

Northumbria Police have appealed for the public's help to find a 34-year-old missing Warkworth man.

James Dunford was last seen by his family just before midnight on Boxing Day.

He is described as slim build with dark hair and a pale complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and canvas style shoes.

James is often seen walking in the local area however police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and have launched an inquiry to find him.

Officers are appealing for James to contact them or for anyone who has seen him to contact police on 101 quoting reference 369 27/12/17.