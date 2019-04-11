Police operation to tackle rural crime in Northumberland

Northumbria Police and partners have led a dedicated operation as part of their ongoing commitment to tackle rural crime.

Between Friday-Sunday, April 5-7, officers across Northumberland held Operation Birch – to target suspects believed to be coming into rural communities and committing crime.

Operation Birch was a proactive initiative which involved the deployment of both uniformed and plain-clothed officers supported by Special Constables, community volunteers, traffic officers and officers from the Neighbourhood Support team.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC has praised the operation, she said: “This proactive activity demonstrates that tackling rural crime continues to be a top priority here in Northumberland.

“It’s pleasing to see this partnership work is proving successful and as always, I urge residents to report anything they see that is suspicious – together we are making a difference.”

Detective Constable Tim Mayland, one of the officers who led on the operation, said: “This operation was very much part of our ongoing commitment to target rural crime and was an extension of the fantastic work we carry out with our partners.

“We have identified that offenders have recently targeted several farms in the Tynedale area and have stolen specialist equipment including quad bikes. This equipment is vitally important at this time of year for our farming communities, especially during lambing season.

“With support from local volunteers, Special Constables and local officers we have been able to cover a vast area and will be looking to replicate this success by conducting similar operations throughout the rural areas to continue to support our communities.”

Officers stopped a number of motorists which also resulted in one vehicle being seized.

Det Con Mayland said it was important victims continue to report crimes and praised partners and volunteers for the invaluable contribution they make to operations like this.

He said: “We need all available information and intelligence to target offenders, every incident needs to be reported to enable us to build a picture and deploy our resources where they are needed. I urge anyone who has been a victim of crime or sees anything suspicious to report it to police so we can tackle the issues affecting communities.

“The support of the community volunteers and Special Constables who give up their own time to help us is greatly appreciated and continues to be a vital asset to Northumbria Police. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped on this operation.”

Anyone who wishing to report an incident is asked to get in touch with police via 101, online via its website www.northumbria.police.uk, or by dropping into their local station.