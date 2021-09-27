Police launch urgent search to find a missing man from Cramlington

Officers are urgently trying to locate 77-year-old Ronald Bell who was reported missing yesterday (Sunday, September 26) but has not been seen since last week.

Police say that he is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt or Lumberjack style shirt with a dark wax type coloured Gillet.

Officers are urgently trying to locate missing Ronald Bell.

It is reported that he often likes to visit Blyth beach, Dudley and Stannington Station.

Officers have revealed that they are growing increasingly concerned for Ronald’s welfare and are asking anybody who might have seen him to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20210926-0975.

Anyone with information about his location should get in touch with police immediately.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.