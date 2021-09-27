Police launch urgent search to find a missing man from Cramlington

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a Cramlington man who was last seen on Thursday, September 23.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 27th September 2021, 9:06 am
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 9:11 am

Officers are urgently trying to locate 77-year-old Ronald Bell who was reported missing yesterday (Sunday, September 26) but has not been seen since last week.

Ronald is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, slim build with grey stubble and short grey hair – he also had a mole on the back of his head.

Police say that he is thought to be wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt or Lumberjack style shirt with a dark wax type coloured Gillet.

Officers are urgently trying to locate missing Ronald Bell.

It is reported that he often likes to visit Blyth beach, Dudley and Stannington Station.

Read More

Read More
13 of the best hotels in Northumberland according to Google ratings

Officers have revealed that they are growing increasingly concerned for Ronald’s welfare and are asking anybody who might have seen him to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20210926-0975.

Anyone with information about his location should get in touch with police immediately.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.