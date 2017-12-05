Police launch new driving campaign

Motorists are being urged to think again before they get behind the wheel and drive after drinking or taking drugs.

Northumbria Police is enforcing a month-long Christmas drink-and-drug-driving initiative to support road safety and campaigns by the organisation THINK!

In the last 50 years, road casualties caused by drink-driving have fallen dramatically. However, countrywide an average of 54,099 people are convicted of driving or attempting to drive while over the legal limit every year.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt said: “We take driving offences extremely seriously because the consequences can be so severe. This campaign is targeted at those who think they are still okay to drive after consuming alcohol or taking drugs.

“Those people are putting their own, and other, lives at risk and we’re committed to putting a stop to that.”