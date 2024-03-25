Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Burgham Park Golf Club, near Felton, on Friday afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics from North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), a man was found dead.

It is understood he was a member of the greenkeeping team.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 2pm on Friday (March 22), we responded to a report of a suspected industrial accident at Burgham Park Golf Club in Northumberland.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man was sadly found deceased.

"An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"However, at this early stage, there is not believed to have been any third-party involvement."

A spokesperson for GNAAS added: “On Friday our critical care team was activated at 1.51pm to reports of an industrial incident at Burgham Park Golf Club, in Felton, Morpeth.

“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.17pm.”