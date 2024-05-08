Police issue updated appeal for help to find missing Northumberland man last seen in Morpeth
Brian Daglish, 50, was last seen in the Dark Lane area of Morpeth town centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.
However, he has not been heard from since – and officers and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A number of enquiries are underway, and police are asking for members of the public to contact them if they have any information as to where Brian may be.
He is described as a white male, around 5’6 in height, of medium build, with a beard.
Brian was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on the front, green raincoat, black cargo trousers and black walking boots.
While Brian often wears an eye patch, officers now believe he may not be wearing one at present.
He is also described as being bald on top with short greying hair around the sides – although he could be wearing a black woolly hat.
He has links to the Cramlington and Wallsend area.
Brian, or anyone with information, should contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101, quoting reference number: NP-20240507-0996
