Police issue fresh appeal for witnesses after serious collision on the A1 in Northumberland

Shortly after 3.10pm on August 2, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near the junction with Swarland.

For reasons to be established, a silver Ford 4x4 travelling southbound was in collision with a black Suzuki Swift which was heading in the opposite direction.

The male driver of the Suzuki was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries and remains there in a stable condition.

The crash happened near the Swarland junction.

A full investigation was launched into the collision and witnesses, particularly those who may have had dashcam footage of the area in the lead up to the collision, were asked to come forward.

Sadly, no one has come forward and police are now re-issuing the appeal for witnesses.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “We are committed to finding out exactly what has happened – and I am asking the public to please come forward and assist with our investigation.

“If you were driving in that area and saw anything that may be of interest, please let us know. Any information, no matter how insignificant, you fear it may be, could be useful in providing answers.

“We’d also ask everyone to check any dashcam footage and let us know if you saw a silver Ford 4x4 or a black Suzuki Swift travelling on that section of the A1.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230802-0673.