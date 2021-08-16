Police issue appeal to help find man believed to be missing in Northumberland

Police are appealing for help to find a Yorkshire man believed to be missing in Northumberland.

Monday, 16th August 2021

Thomas James McGrath, 40, was last seen leaving an address in Wakefield at about 9.30am on Sunday.

He is believed to have got into a green Range Rover-style vehicle with a personalised number plate and travelled north.

Northumbria Police have now taken the lead for the search for Thomas and believe he could be in the Kielder area.

They are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who sees Thomas to get in touch.

He is believed to be in a distressed state and the public are asked not to try and engage with him but instead report the sighting.

Thomas is described as white, around 6ft1in, of heavy build, short brown/black hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark red t-shirt and flip flops.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference NP-20210816-0014.

