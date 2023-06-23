Paul Davison, 71, was last seen shortly before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday), when he left his home address in the Spittal area of the town.

Paul’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and police are calling on anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is known to frequent the Berwick, north Northumberland and Newcastle areas.

Paul Davison.

Paul, who usually uses a stick when walking, is described as about 5ft 9in tall, of large build with grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown and green polo shirt with breast pockets on both sides, dark blue jeans and brown suede shoes.

He was also carrying a small rucksack.