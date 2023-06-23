News you can trust since 1854
Police issue appeal to find missing Berwick man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a pensioner who is missing from his Berwick home.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:48 BST

Paul Davison, 71, was last seen shortly before 2pm yesterday (Wednesday), when he left his home address in the Spittal area of the town.

Paul’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and police are calling on anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

He is known to frequent the Berwick, north Northumberland and Newcastle areas.

Paul Davison.
Paul Davison.
Paul, who usually uses a stick when walking, is described as about 5ft 9in tall, of large build with grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a brown and green polo shirt with breast pockets on both sides, dark blue jeans and brown suede shoes.

He was also carrying a small rucksack.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Paul, or knows of his whereabouts, should call 101, quoting NP-20230622-0616.

