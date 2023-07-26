At around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday), Northumbria Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A68 north of Bullocks Sawmill, Hexham.

It was reported that the silver Ford Fiesta Zetec was travelling northbound on the A68 when – for reasons to be established – it has crossed onto the southbound carriageway and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the female passenger of the vehicle – aged 87 – had suffered life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away.

News from Northumbria Police.

The 88-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by officers at this difficult time.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has sadly led to the death of a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones at this devastating time, and we will continue to support them in every way we can.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are committed to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could assist.

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have seen what happened, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Any information, however small, could prove key as part of our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad