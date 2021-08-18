Police issue appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Northumberland

Shortly before 8.45am today (Wednesday, August 18), Northumbria Police were contacted by officers from Cumbria Constabulary, who were responding to a serious collision, involving an HGV and a car on the A69 at Greenhead.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 41-year-old driver of the car died at the scene. His family are now being supported by specialist officers.

Inspector Dean Hood from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This was a serious collision which has sadly killed a man and our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road collision. File picture

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are gathering information to build up a picture of how the collision occurred.

“However we would still ask anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage and has not yet come forward to get in touch immediately.”

Contact 101 or use the police website, quoting log NP-20210818-0179.