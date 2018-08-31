Police issue appeal after serious A1 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in north Northumberland.

At 2.06pm on Thursday (August 30), police received a report of a two vehicle collision involving a white, pink and grey VW Crafter van and a silver Kia Ceed on the A1 between Haggerston and Wooler Road (B6525).

It is understood that the VW was travelling northbound from the Newcastle area and that the Kia was travelling southbound.

Emergency services attended the scene where the occupants of one vehicle - an 63-year-old man and an 63-year-old woman - were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed northbound and southbound for around five hours.

Officers are now urging anyone who saw what happened, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling on 101 quoting reference 569 30/08/18.