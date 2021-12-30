Police issue appeal after pedestrian critically injured in Ponteland

Rotary Way in Ponteland.

At around 12.20am this morning (Thursday) police received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a white Ford Fiesta on Rotary Way.

The vehicle was travelling from the direction of the Badger pub.

The 21-year-old pedestrian is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

Police are keen for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

