Police issue appeal after pedestrian critically injured in Ponteland
Police are appealing for information after a collision in Ponteland.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:09 pm
At around 12.20am this morning (Thursday) police received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a white Ford Fiesta on Rotary Way.
The vehicle was travelling from the direction of the Badger pub.
The 21-year-old pedestrian is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.
Police are keen for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.