Police issue appeal after four people seriously injured in collision on the A697 in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 10:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after four people were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 3.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A697 northbound at Thrunton, north of the New Moor House cross roads.

It was reported that a blue Mercedes A-Class car came off the road and collided with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and two male occupants and two female occupants were all found to have suffered serious injuries.

The A697 north of New Moor House in Northumberland. Picture: GoogleThe A697 north of New Moor House in Northumberland. Picture: Google
The A697 north of New Moor House in Northumberland. Picture: Google

They have all been taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to understand the moments leading up to the collision and would like to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

Alternatively, call 101. Please quote the crime reference NP-20240805-0610.

Related topics:PoliceNorthumberlandNorthumbria PoliceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice