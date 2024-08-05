Police issue appeal after four people seriously injured in collision on the A697 in Northumberland
Shortly after 3.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A697 northbound at Thrunton, north of the New Moor House cross roads.
It was reported that a blue Mercedes A-Class car came off the road and collided with a tree.
Emergency services attended the scene and two male occupants and two female occupants were all found to have suffered serious injuries.
They have all been taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment.
Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly keen to understand the moments leading up to the collision and would like to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.
If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.
Alternatively, call 101. Please quote the crime reference NP-20240805-0610.
