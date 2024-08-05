Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after four people were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 3.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A697 northbound at Thrunton, north of the New Moor House cross roads.

It was reported that a blue Mercedes A-Class car came off the road and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene and two male occupants and two female occupants were all found to have suffered serious injuries.

The A697 north of New Moor House in Northumberland. Picture: Google

They have all been taken to hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to understand the moments leading up to the collision and would like to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

Alternatively, call 101. Please quote the crime reference NP-20240805-0610.