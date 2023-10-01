News from Northumbria Police

Shortly before 1pm today (Sunday) police received a report of a collision between a white Seat and a blue Kia on the A68 near Bingfield.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a 69-year-old man, and one of his passengers, a woman aged 25, were taken to hospital by air ambulance with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A woman, aged 58, and a four-year-old girl, who were also passengers in the car, were taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours while emergency services were in attendance and the vehicles recovered. It has since reopened.

An investigation has been launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department and police are now asking for anyone who might have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage, or who might have seen either vehicle, to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey of Northumbria Police said: “This is an incredibly serious collision which has left two people in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and our thoughts are with them and their family at this time.“Three others, including a young child have also sustained injuries and we are thankful that these appear to be minor.

“We have launched an investigation into this incident and we are interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam, or thinks they can help.

“We are determined to establish exactly what has happened in the moments prior to the collision so please get in touch if you can help.”