Police investigate spate of thefts in north Northumberland

Motorists are being urged to make sure they secure their vehicles after a spate of thefts from vehicles in north Northumberland

Berwick Neighbourhood Policing Team received a number of reports on Friday relating to overnight thefts from motor vehicles - especially from work vans.

Items stolen included work equipment such as power tools.

Alnwick Neighbourhood Policing Team also received similar reports on the same day and it is now believed that these incidents could be related.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incidents and are appealing to the public for information.

Neighbourhood Inspector Liz Hall said: "Thieves are targeting the area and we want to remind people to make sure they make it as difficult as possible for them to steal.

"At the very least motorists should always lock the vehicle when they leave it unattended, and double check it is locked. Any valuables should be out of sight.

“We would ask the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 191 01/06/18. Alternatively, they can contact Alnwick or Berwick Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Further crime prevention advice is available on the Northumbria Police website: www.northumbria.police.uk