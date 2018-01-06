Police identify body found at beach

A body found on the beach at Whitley Bay on Saturday has been identified by police.

The deceased has been named as Adam Langwell, who was 25 and from Whitley Bay. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are still investigating after Adam’s body was found at around 8.20am at Browns Bay.

Emergency services were called to the area and a cordon was put up.

It was reported locally that the deceased was only wearing socks.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem was due to take place on Sunday.

Police are urging anyone who may have information, or may have seen Adam, to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting reference number 247 30/12/17.