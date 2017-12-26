Police find woman's body in North Shields house; man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police discovered the body of a woman after searching an address in North Shields on Christmas Day.

The body was found following the search in Tennyson Terrace, yesterday.

One man, aged 41, believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have now launched a full investigation but are not in a position to name the deceased at this time.

Police remain in the local area and if residents have any concerns they can speak to officers face to face or by contacting the North Shields neighbourhood police team on 101.