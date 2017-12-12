Police dog Quinn earns her licence to patrol the streets

Police dog Quinn has just got her licence to patrol Northumbria’s streets with proud handler PC Hayley Raithby.

Quinn, a Belgian Malinois, started her career with the force as one of six puppies last summer when she was just eight weeks old.

Now she has fully grown into the role after being put through a series of drills and completing a three-month course.

Sergeant Jo Holland, of Northumbria’s Dog Section, said: “Quinn is a great dog, very enthusiastic and really enjoys her work. She’s been straining at the leash for weeks now, very keen to just get on with the job in hand.

“I’m really proud of her and know she’s going to be a real asset to the force. Every day is different for our police dogs, they may be helping to find a missing person, dealing with public-order crowds or tracking down a burglar.

“If you want to keep an eye on how Quinn and her colleagues are doing, please follow us on Twitter (@NPDogSection).”

On the same day as police dog Quinn qualified, her older colleague Inca has come to the end of her working life with the force.

Inca was bred in force back in 2010 and now, aged seven, is hanging up her collar to start enjoying her well-deserved retirement with a new home.

Sgt Holland said: “Inca has been a tremendous dog and will be much missed by her handler and canine colleagues.”