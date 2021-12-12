Police confirm missing man found safe and well

Northumbria Police officers have thanked the public for their help in locating a missing Gateshead man, who was believed to have travelled to Northumberland.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:58 am
Northumbria Police confirmed Dylan had been found safe and well on Saturday, December 11.

Dylan Bousfield, 26, left an address in the Rowlands Gill area of Gateshead on Friday, December 10 and was believed to have travelled up to Kielder.

Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement at around 9.10pm on Saturday, December 11 that Dylan had been found safe and well.

The force added: “Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”

