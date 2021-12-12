Police confirm missing man found safe and well
Northumbria Police officers have thanked the public for their help in locating a missing Gateshead man, who was believed to have travelled to Northumberland.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:58 am
Dylan Bousfield, 26, left an address in the Rowlands Gill area of Gateshead on Friday, December 10 and was believed to have travelled up to Kielder.
Northumbria Police confirmed in a statement at around 9.10pm on Saturday, December 11 that Dylan had been found safe and well.
The force added: “Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”