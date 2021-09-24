Police arrest man after air gun fired in Alnwick

Police parked in Victoria Terrace in Alnwick after an airgun incident on Wednesday evening (September 23).

Firearms officers attended the scene of “a dispute” in Victoria Terrace, although Northumbria Police said there was “no threat to the wider public”.

Part of the road was cordoned off near the area where a fence, which blocked the pavement next to Victoria House Fish & Chips, was put up earlier this week.

A Force spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.50pm yesterday, police received a report of concern for safety following a disturbance on Victoria Terrace in Alnwick.

“It was reported that two parties had been involved in a dispute, during which an air weapon had been discharged at a wall.

“No one was injured but as a precaution, officers from the Force’s Firearm’s Support Unit (FSU) attended the scene.

“A man, aged 34, was arrested and remains in custody at this time, helping with inquiries.

“There is no threat to the wider public at this time and it is believed all those involved are known to each other.

“Officers remain in the area today carrying out patrols so anyone with concerns should make themselves known.”