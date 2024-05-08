Police appeal to help find missing Northumberland man last seen in Morpeth

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing Northumberland man.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th May 2024, 08:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Brian Daglish, 50, was last seen in the Dark Lane area of Morpeth town centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.

However, he has not been heard from since – and officers and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of enquiries are underway, and police are asking for members of the public to contact them if they have any information as to where Brian may be.

Brian Daglish.Brian Daglish.
Brian Daglish.

He is described as a white male, around 5’6 in height, of medium build, with a beard.

Brian was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on the front, green raincoat, black woolly hat, black cargo trousers and black walking boots. He also was believed to be wearing an eye patch.

He has links to the Cramlington and Wallsend area.

Brian, or anyone with information, should contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101, quoting reference number: NP-20240507-0996

Related topics:PoliceNorthumberlandMorpethDark LaneCramlingtonNorthumbria Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.