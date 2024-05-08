Police appeal to help find missing Northumberland man last seen in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brian Daglish, 50, was last seen in the Dark Lane area of Morpeth town centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.
However, he has not been heard from since – and officers and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A number of enquiries are underway, and police are asking for members of the public to contact them if they have any information as to where Brian may be.
He is described as a white male, around 5’6 in height, of medium build, with a beard.
Brian was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on the front, green raincoat, black woolly hat, black cargo trousers and black walking boots. He also was believed to be wearing an eye patch.
He has links to the Cramlington and Wallsend area.
Brian, or anyone with information, should contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101, quoting reference number: NP-20240507-0996
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.