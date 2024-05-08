Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Daglish, 50, was last seen in the Dark Lane area of Morpeth town centre on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.

However, he has not been heard from since – and officers and family members are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A number of enquiries are underway, and police are asking for members of the public to contact them if they have any information as to where Brian may be.

He is described as a white male, around 5’6 in height, of medium build, with a beard.

Brian was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on the front, green raincoat, black woolly hat, black cargo trousers and black walking boots. He also was believed to be wearing an eye patch.

He has links to the Cramlington and Wallsend area.