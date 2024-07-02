Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died following a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

At 9.15pm on Sunday, June 30, police received a report of a collision on a road close to Wark Bridleway, in the Wark area near Hexham.

It was reported that a black Audi A4 had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended the scene and began treating the driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision in which the man died to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, of the Force’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost are thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away.

“We will offer them any support we can at this devastating time.”

Sgt Rutherford added: “A full investigation into the collision is now underway by our officers as we look to ascertain exactly what happened in the collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have information regarding what took place – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage in the moments leading up to the incident which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by going to the ‘Report’ section of the website.

For those unable to contact police this way, call 101.