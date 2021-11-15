Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Northumberland

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

At 3.21am today (Monday) police received a report of a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the A69 near Haltwhistle.

For reasons to be established, a grey Ford Fiesta had collided with a truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended the scene, but sadly the driver of the Fiesta – a 37-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are now appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man’s family at this tragic time.

“An investigation has been launched into the incident, which resulted in the A69 being closed for a number of hours. The road has since reopened.

“I would ask anybody who was travelling in the area at the time to come forward and get in touch with us. Your information may be crucial as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in responding to this terrible collision, including our emergency service partners who worked with us throughout the night.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211115-0090.

