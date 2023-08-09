A red Vauxhall Corsa left the B6318 Military Road, east of the A68 at Hexham, just before 11.30pm.

Emergency services were at the scene for a number of hours and the road was closed, but it has since reopened.

The male driver of the car and the four passengers, three males and one female, all of whom are 17 years old, were taken to hospital after the crash.

Northumbria Police's motor patrols department is investigating. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Three have suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, and the other two have suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Northumbria Police’s motor patrols team.