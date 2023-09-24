News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision on the A696 in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious two-vehicle collision in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shortly before midday on Saturday police received a report two cars had collided on the A696 north of Ponteland, injuring four people.

Police and emergency services attended and two people from one car, a man aged 58, and a woman, aged 49, were taken to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man, aged 77, and a woman, aged 65, from the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
News from Northumbria Police.
Most Popular

An investigation was launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrol department and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who might have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey from Northumbria Police said: “We are working hard to determine exactly what happened in the moments before this serious collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Four people have been hospitalised and our thoughts are with them and their families and we wish them a full recovery.

“We are now asking for anyone who was driving in the area, and might have dashcam, or anyone who might have seen what happened to come forward. Your information, no matter how small could help us establish a clear picture of events.”

If you can help, please contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on our website and quote log NP-20230923-0399.