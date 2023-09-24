Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly before midday on Saturday police received a report two cars had collided on the A696 north of Ponteland, injuring four people.

Police and emergency services attended and two people from one car, a man aged 58, and a woman, aged 49, were taken to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

A man, aged 77, and a woman, aged 65, from the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation was launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrol department and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who might have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey from Northumbria Police said: “We are working hard to determine exactly what happened in the moments before this serious collision.

“Four people have been hospitalised and our thoughts are with them and their families and we wish them a full recovery.

“We are now asking for anyone who was driving in the area, and might have dashcam, or anyone who might have seen what happened to come forward. Your information, no matter how small could help us establish a clear picture of events.”