Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious' accident on A1 in Northumberland

At around 1am this morning (Friday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 between Alnwick and Brownieside.

Emergency services attended and discovered that a white Ford Transit van had collided with a Volvo Heavy Goods Vehicle.

The male driver of the van, aged 46, was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

News from Northumbria Police.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist police with their enquires.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.