Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious' accident on A1 in Northumberland

Police investigating a serious collision in Northumberland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
By Ian Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST

At around 1am this morning (Friday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 between Alnwick and Brownieside.

Emergency services attended and discovered that a white Ford Transit van had collided with a Volvo Heavy Goods Vehicle.

The male driver of the van, aged 46, was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist police with their enquires.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since fully reopened.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are appealing to the public for information.

A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but officers are now asking anyone else who is yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20230728-0038.

