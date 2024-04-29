Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 57-year-old man was killed in the crash, which happened on the A68 southbound carriageway near Bingfield at around 1.20pm on Friday, April 26.

His car, a Mini Clubman, collided with a heavy goods vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV remained at the scene and is assisting police with their investigation into the crash.

The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway of the A68 on Friday. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to the collision to contact them.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly from Northumbria Police’s roads policing unit said: “All of our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has sadly passed away.

“This is an incredibly tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“An investigation has now been launched, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the events leading to it.

“I urge members of the public who have information about the collision, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, to contact us as soon as they can.”