At around 1.40am on Sunday (November 20) Police received reports of a one car collision on the A191 at New York.

It was reported that the vehicle had been in collision with a lamppost, and a passenger seriously injured.

Officers and emergency services attended, and the man, aged 22, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances of the collision, and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Northumbria Police have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Dave Roberts of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “This is an incredibly sad and distressing situation for the man’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we are determined to find answers for the man’s family.

“A number of individuals have already been spoken about what they saw that night, but we would ask anyone else who was driving or in the area at the time to come forward. Your dashcam or information could be the key to our investigation.”